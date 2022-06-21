UrduPoint.com

Investment In Special Economic Zones To Review Economy Of KP: Faisal Amin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022

Investment in special economic zones to review economy of KP: Faisal Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Minister Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan on Tuesday said that multi billion investments in industrial sector of D.I Khan would create thousands of jobs besides a healthy economic circle for southern districts including newly merged districts.

KP Special Economic Zones Authority has approved the recommended proposal of Fatima Cement Limited (Fatima Group) to the Federal Government for status of Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zone at Umer Khel, Dera Ismail Khan along with Daraban Economic Zone for the status of special economic zone.

The estimated investment of the project is more than Rs. 51.9Bl billion and direct and employment of over 4300.

The establishment of Daraban Special Economic Zone involve estimated investment of more than Rs 7Billion and will generate over 160,000 employment opportunities and will contribute towards overall socio-economic development of the region.

He said that establishment of special economic zones will revive the economy of the province, promote exports, improve the industrial landscape, development of both downstream and upstream business channels and entrepreneurial eco-system of the province.

