Investment Institutions Should Frame New Policies To Facilitate SME: FCCI

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:52 PM

Investment institutions should frame new policies to facilitate SME: FCCI

The investment institutions should frame new policies to facilitate the SME's which have potential to grow at a much faster pace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The investment institutions should frame new policies to facilitate the SME's which have potential to grow at a much faster pace. This was said by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan while talking to Junaid Qamar, Executive Vice President/Head of the Sales & Distribution and Asim Prizada Regional Manager/Corporate Sales of the MCB-ARIF HABIB who visited FCCI to explain new investment opportunities and their products to facilitate the potential investors.

He appreciated different products, including MCB optimum fund and Al-Hamra Islamic Fund, and hoped that they will consider his proposal to introduce new products particularly for the SME sector.

Earlier, Junaid Qamar explained investment strategy of MCB-ARIF HABIB and said it wasa subsidiary of MCB, adding that this institution also provided guidance to potentialinvestors in the field from where they could get maximum profit.

