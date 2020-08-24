UrduPoint.com
Investment Of Billions To Arrive With Establishment Of New Cement Plants: Aslam Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:13 PM

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that investment worth billions of rupees would arrive with the establishment of new cement plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that investment worth billions of rupees would arrive with the establishment of new cement plants.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Fauji Cement Ltd consultants Ahmad Sohail and Muhammad Usman Arshad along with General Manager Dandot Cement Asad Ullah Butt here at Civil Secretariat, here.

The Minister said that he asserted that no unnecessary delay would be tolerated regarding issuance of NOC for setting up cement plant under any circumstance.

Aslam Iqbal urged the departments concerned to ensure issuance of NOC within the stipulated timeline by performing their duties diligently.

He underscored that they would not let any hurdle come across with regard to the arrival of billions of rupees investment.

He disclosed that Deputy Secretary (Investment & Trade) Moeed Rana had been appointed as a focal person for the issuance of NOC and would remain in contact with the relevant departments.

The Minister informed the delegation that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would provide one window operation for setting up cement plants and issuance of NOC.

He highlighted that he would personally meet with all applicants for resolving their difficulties.

Aslam Iqbal emphasized that employment opportunities could be enhanced with the promotion of investment in the country. He remarked, "It is our responsibility to provide facilitation to the investors who want to establish cement plants and make investment worth billions of rupees."The Minister directed the Mines and Minerals department to timely indicate sites for setting up cement plants.

Secretary Industries and Trade Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal and officers of departments concerned were also present during the meeting.

