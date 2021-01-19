UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investment Policy Introduced To Facilitate Investors In Balochistan: Zarkoon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:14 AM

Investment policy introduced to facilitate investors in Balochistan: Zarkoon

Chief Executive Officer (ECO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said that investment policy has been introduced for the first time in Balochistan for provision of facilities to investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (ECO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said that investment policy has been introduced for the first time in Balochistan for provision of facilities to investors.

Talking to various delegations of investors in Karachi, he said investors have access to facilities at their doorstep, apart from this, numerous concessions have also been given in the free trade zone, an oil city is being set up on 8,000 acres, adding that water desalination plants, energy sector (LNG terminals), restaurants and recreational activities in Gwadar.

He said that there were vast investment opportunities in supermarkets, power generation projects, oil terminals, warehouses, container rails, import industries, tourism infrastructure and hotels, which could be exploited to the fullest.

Farman said there were numerous investment opportunities in other sectors, including livestock, tourism, special economic zones, industry and construction, and agriculture.

He said that innumerable incentives and facilities have been provided to domestic and foreign companies for investment in Balochistan.

An attractive environment has been provided to investors in Gwadar Free Zone, he said adding these include tax exemptions for 23 years, 100% exemption from customs duties for construction and operations, land lease for 99 years, flexibility in visa rules, offices, international standard infrastructure and security arrangements.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Import Water Agriculture Oil Gwadar Visa From Industry

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

31 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

46 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

1 hour ago

KP Assembly adopts resolution to setup advisory co ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.