Investment policy introduced to facilitate investors in Balochistan: Zarkoon

Chief Executive Officer (ECO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said that investment policy has been introduced for the first time in Balochistan for provision of facilities to investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (ECO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said that investment policy has been introduced for the first time in Balochistan for provision of facilities to investors.

Talking to various delegations of investors in Karachi, he said investors have access to facilities at their doorstep, apart from this, numerous concessions have also been given in the free trade zone, an oil city is being set up on 8,000 acres, adding that water desalination plants, energy sector (LNG terminals), restaurants and recreational activities in Gwadar.

He said that there were vast investment opportunities in supermarkets, power generation projects, oil terminals, warehouses, container rails, import industries, tourism infrastructure and hotels, which could be exploited to the fullest.

Farman said there were numerous investment opportunities in other sectors, including livestock, tourism, special economic zones, industry and construction, and agriculture.

He said that innumerable incentives and facilities have been provided to domestic and foreign companies for investment in Balochistan.

An attractive environment has been provided to investors in Gwadar Free Zone, he said adding these include tax exemptions for 23 years, 100% exemption from customs duties for construction and operations, land lease for 99 years, flexibility in visa rules, offices, international standard infrastructure and security arrangements.