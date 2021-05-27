UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investment Under CPEC Expected To Around $ 50.7 Bln: NA Told

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Investment under CPEC expected to around $ 50.7 bln: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development, and Reforms, Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was expected to be around $ 50.7 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development, and Reforms, Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was expected to be around $ 50.7 billion.

In response to various questions during Question Hour, she said this huge inflow of investment would generate through massive economic activities and thereby employment opportunities.

She said apart from focusing on energy, infrastructure and Gwadar projects, 9 Special Economic Zones would be established under CPEC portfolio, which would create tremendous job opportunities and technological transformation.

The Parliamentary Secretary said ML-l project to upgrade and dualize the rail track from Peshawar to Karachi (1872 km) has a potential to create 174,000 direct jobs. Employment opportunities under CPEC would further go up over the period of time, she said.

She said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Provincial Statistics departments collect, compile and maintain data on labour force, manpower and employment etc.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar Job CPEC Gwadar From Billion Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Russians spurn Sputnik shots, deaf to Putin's plea ..

33 seconds ago

Sun Yang doping retrial ends, with verdict promise ..

34 seconds ago

Three bills introduced in National Assembly

37 seconds ago

Actor Steven Seagal to Join Just Russia For Truth ..

3 minutes ago

Covid sparks French rush for country homes

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Parma ATP results - collated

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.