Investment under CPEC expected to around $ 50.7 bln: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development, and Reforms, Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was expected to be around $ 50.7 billion.

In response to various questions during Question Hour, she said this huge inflow of investment would generate through massive economic activities and thereby employment opportunities.

She said apart from focusing on energy, infrastructure and Gwadar projects, 9 Special Economic Zones would be established under CPEC portfolio, which would create tremendous job opportunities and technological transformation.

The Parliamentary Secretary said ML-l project to upgrade and dualize the rail track from Peshawar to Karachi (1872 km) has a potential to create 174,000 direct jobs. Employment opportunities under CPEC would further go up over the period of time, she said.

She said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Provincial Statistics departments collect, compile and maintain data on labour force, manpower and employment etc.