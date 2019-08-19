UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investments To Increase In Shipping Sector :Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:55 PM

Investments to increase in shipping sector :Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that the investments in the shipping sector of the country would be increased as compared to the past

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that the investments in the shipping sector of the country would be increased as compared to the past.

Addressing in a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs chaired by its Chairman MNA Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi,Syed Ali Haider Zaidi apprised the meeting that new shipping policy would be one of the great achievements of the incumbent government.

He said that the new shipping policy would benefit all the organizations including Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority(PQA), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and others.

The minister informed the participants of the meeting that process of digitization of the Maritime Affairs Ministry and its attached departments was underway which would be completed in stipulated time.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that as many as 10 new terminals would be built to facilitate the shipping companies and shipping vessels.

The members of the committee asked KPT to ensure verification of domiciles during the process of recruitments in the KPT besides strictly observing the quota.

MNAs Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Faheem Khan,Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nuzhat Pathan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Usama Qadri, Shahnaz Naseer Baloch,Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Abdul Qadir Patel, Kamal Uddin, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, KPT Chairman, Ports & Shipping Director General and senior officers of KPT attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Bijar Ali Haider All Government Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Etisalat dials in 5G call from world’s tallest t ..

28 minutes ago

National Assembly body directs PMB to extend its f ..

2 minutes ago

DPR Refutes UK Research Group's Claims of Russia's ..

2 minutes ago

Gold sheds Rs 1000, traded at Rs 88,000 per tola

2 minutes ago

Mainly hot, humid weather to persist in most party ..

7 minutes ago

German ambassador visits Alhamra Art Council

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.