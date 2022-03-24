Investors being facilitated to boost industrialisation: CM aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would provide all facilities to the investors to boost industrialisation and businesses in the province.

Speaking at an "Investment conference" here, the CM aide said KP had vast potential for investment in various businesses, economic zones, tourism zones, mines and minerals and other sectors.

He termed the integrated tourism zones project as the best opportunity for the domestic as well as foreign investors to invest in the sector, saying that KP government had created a conducive environment to lure more businesspersons and investors to the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority General Manager for Investment Umair Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment Vice-chairman Engr Said Mahmood, representatives of private companies and investors attended the conference.

Umair Khattak said that ITZs was the best project for investment where the investors would be exempted from tax for a decade to promote industrialisation in the province.

He said that one-window facility had already been introduced to facilitate the investors and attract more businesspersons to the province.

The participants praised the initiative of the KPCTA for facilitating the investors to invest in tourism sector.