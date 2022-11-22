UrduPoint.com

Investors, Businessmen Being Provided Maximum Facilities: Governor Punjab

November 22, 2022

Investors, businessmen being provided maximum facilities: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the government has been providing maximum facilities to the businessmen and investors and it has resulted in an improved economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the government has been providing maximum facilities to the businessmen and investors and it has resulted in an improved economy.

Addressing the "Lahore Chamber's Export Trophy 2022" ceremony at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said country's economy is on the rise, adding that it has come out of a difficult situation due to the untiring efforts of the Federal government.

"Lahore Chamber's Export Trophy 2022" was held under the auspices of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). President LCCI Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mehmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt were present among the other office-bearers.

"Rumours about country's poor economic situation by certain people are baseless," said Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman, adding, the government is making best efforts to strengthen the country's economy and promote trade and industry.

Balighur Rehman observed the business community is contributing significantly in the economy and no country can progress and develop without its role.

He hailed the role of business community in philanthropy and welfare work, adding, the business community actively participated in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims during the recent flash floods in the country.

The Governor Punjab said rehabilitation of the flood victims is an on-going process, and one of the important aspects is to help the flood affectees overcome the psychological effects. He said that as chancellor, he has mobilized the universities to make coordinated and organized efforts, adding that the universities have recently designed a course on trauma relief for flood victims.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman distributed trophies among 19 exporters for their best performance.

