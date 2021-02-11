UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investors Expressing Interest To Exploit Opportunities In KP: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Investors expressing interest to exploit opportunities in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Thursday said foreign investors and firms have shown interest to exploit opportunities in KP after improved situation of law and order.

He expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) supported Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) in his office.

He said that Richmond Corporation of UK has also expressed interest in investing in construction of 100,000 houses and overseas Pakistanis would be given 10 percent quota in the project.

The minister said that housing schemes are also being planned in Ghazi area of Swabi district and Banjur area of Buner district. He said that present government was encouraging people and private sector to play a role alongside the government in providing residential facilities to people.

On the occasion, the delegation offered assistance and investment in Nishtarabad Peshawar, Dheri Zardari Charsadda and Abuha Swat housing projects.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Law And Order Richmond United Kingdom Charsadda Swabi Buner Ghazi Amjad Ali Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

47 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

47 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

57 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.