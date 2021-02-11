Investors expressing interest to exploit opportunities in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Thursday said foreign investors and firms have shown interest to exploit opportunities in KP after improved situation of law and order.

He expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) supported Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) in his office.

He said that Richmond Corporation of UK has also expressed interest in investing in construction of 100,000 houses and overseas Pakistanis would be given 10 percent quota in the project.

The minister said that housing schemes are also being planned in Ghazi area of Swabi district and Banjur area of Buner district. He said that present government was encouraging people and private sector to play a role alongside the government in providing residential facilities to people.

On the occasion, the delegation offered assistance and investment in Nishtarabad Peshawar, Dheri Zardari Charsadda and Abuha Swat housing projects.