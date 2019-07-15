Investors may take advantage of business friendly atmosphere :Muhammad Azam Khan Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has said that Azam Khan Swati assured that the investment and business climate of Pakistan is conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the vision of the Prime Minister and the government's focus on Board of Investment as the main window for the foreign investors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has said that Azam Khan Swati assured that the investment and business climate of Pakistan is conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the vision of the Prime Minister and the government's focus on board of Investment as the main window for the foreign investors.He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Burgan Petroleum Kuwait, here on Monday..

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Chairman BOI, Zubair Gilani, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani.Addressing the delegation, Sawati said that this is the best time to invest in Pakistan as the country offers a lot of opportunities in many sectors to the investors, along with good returns.

He reiterated that the government would strengthen the foreign investors with their support and provision of security and opportunities to do business in a business-friendly environment.Adding to these remarks, Zubair Gilani said that the government is focusing on ease of doing business, to address the issues being faced by investors and businesses.

He stated that the country is facing financial problems, which are being resolved not only with the reforms but also from the support of brotherly countries of Pakistan. He told the delegation that the government's approach is to look for strategic investment relationships with the friendly countries, which will result in creating meaningful trade flows and improving the lives of people in the region.The head of delegation, Hamoud Okla Al Enezi, CEO Burgan Petroleum, said that Pakistan and Kuwait have enjoyed long and historic relationships between them.

He further explained that the delegation is visiting Pakistan to explore the opportunities available for investments before finalizing projects that are suitable for them. He added that the current delegation is looking particularly in petro-chemical sector but are open to look into other opportunities for other Kuwaiti investors that will follow, with the investments in Pakistan