UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investors May Take Advantage Of Business Friendly Atmosphere :Muhammad Azam Khan Swati

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

Investors may take advantage of business friendly atmosphere :Muhammad Azam Khan Swati

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has said that Azam Khan Swati assured that the investment and business climate of Pakistan is conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the vision of the Prime Minister and the government's focus on Board of Investment as the main window for the foreign investors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has said that Azam Khan Swati assured that the investment and business climate of Pakistan is conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the vision of the Prime Minister and the government's focus on board of Investment as the main window for the foreign investors.He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Burgan Petroleum Kuwait, here on Monday..

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Chairman BOI, Zubair Gilani, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani.Addressing the delegation, Sawati said that this is the best time to invest in Pakistan as the country offers a lot of opportunities in many sectors to the investors, along with good returns.

He reiterated that the government would strengthen the foreign investors with their support and provision of security and opportunities to do business in a business-friendly environment.Adding to these remarks, Zubair Gilani said that the government is focusing on ease of doing business, to address the issues being faced by investors and businesses.

He stated that the country is facing financial problems, which are being resolved not only with the reforms but also from the support of brotherly countries of Pakistan. He told the delegation that the government's approach is to look for strategic investment relationships with the friendly countries, which will result in creating meaningful trade flows and improving the lives of people in the region.The head of delegation, Hamoud Okla Al Enezi, CEO Burgan Petroleum, said that Pakistan and Kuwait have enjoyed long and historic relationships between them.

He further explained that the delegation is visiting Pakistan to explore the opportunities available for investments before finalizing projects that are suitable for them. He added that the current delegation is looking particularly in petro-chemical sector but are open to look into other opportunities for other Kuwaiti investors that will follow, with the investments in Pakistan

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Kuwait Ali Haider From Government Best BOI Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

40 minutes ago

Washington's Pressure Risks Derailing Fragile Vene ..

35 seconds ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

41 minutes ago

FPCCI asks Prime Minister to solve businessmen iss ..

37 seconds ago

President grieved over deaths, destruction by Neel ..

41 seconds ago

Four-party meeting supports Afghan peace, reconcil ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.