Investors Must Take Advantage Of Balochistan's Rich Natural Resources : Governor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:08 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said that Balochistan has rich resources in natural and minerals resources and there were lucrative investment opportunities available for domestic and international investors while all investors should fully take advantage of natural resources of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by President Engro Corporation Ghias Khan at Governor House. Engro Energy Chief Executive Officer Ehsan Zafar Syed and Advisor to Engro Corporation Brigadier Retired Tariq Qadir Lakhiar were also present on the occasion.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the present government was committed to providing full protection to investors saying that investors could play their vital role in the provision and achieving the set targets of economic growth and prosperity.

"Investing in the province will not only provide ample employment opportunities to the people at the local level but will also put the province on the path of rapid development and prosperity," he said.

The Governor further said that it was no longer possible to ensure the provision of electricity and supply of gas facilities to the people of the province through traditional methods, so it was time to adopt the alternative of modern sources of energy and the latest technology bases to secure energy for our future.

