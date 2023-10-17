Open Menu

Investors Show Strong Interest In Diverse Plot Auction By CDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Investors show strong interest in diverse plot auction by CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The investors are demonstrating a strong interest in the auction of residential and commercial plots of diverse-sized residential and commercial plots in Islamabad organized by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The four-day open auction of residential and commercial plots of various sizes and categories is set to run until October 20 here at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

The Primary objectives are to increase revenue for the department and encourage investor participation in the auction.

During the auction's inaugural day, a plot identified as 53F, covering an area of 666.67 square yards in I-8 Markaz, was successfully auctioned for an impressive Rs 1.42 billion.

Plot number 53D located in I-8 Markaz was sold at the auction for an amount totaling Rs 1.

09 billion.

During the auction, plots located in the Blue Area and Northern Strip of E-11 will also be up for bidding.

Throughout the four-day auction, Park Enclave Commercial, as well as petrol pumps and Class III Shopping Centers, will also be available for bidding.

The public auction will include a variety of offerings, such as agro farms, apartments, and industrial plots.

In this auction, plots designated for fruit, vegetable, and meat shops in the I-11 markets will be available for sale.

Additionally, it marks the first time that plots designated for hostels will be included in the auction.

The four-day auction will encompass the sale of residential plots as well. A committee headed by a Member of the State is overseeing the auction process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Sale October Market Capital Development Authority Billion

Recent Stories

Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink ..

Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

30 minutes ago
 Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, ..

Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, OPPO A17K and Xiaomi Redmi 12 ..

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases di ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases digital Customer Happiness Cente ..

50 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

2 hours ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

2 hours ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

3 hours ago
government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

4 hours ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

4 hours ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan