Investors showing interest in palm farming : Secretary Environment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Domestic and foreign investors have started showing interest in the recently introduced palm farming sector after satisfactory results in its trial production of palm fruit in Thatta due to the efforts of Sindh Government's Department of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development (ECCCD).

According to details, in addition to a well-known local edible oil company, a delegation of local traders and the Malaysian embassy visited the Sindh government's 50-acre Palm Fruit Orchard in Kathore Thatta, to assess the quality of the fruit and the suitability of the soil The delegation of the investors along with Secretary ECCCD, Sindh Muhammad Aslam Ghauri also visited the Palm Oil Mill set up by the Sindh government and inspected its production process, said a spokesperson to the ECCCD on Monday.

Expressing satisfaction over the quality and conducive production environment in the region, they were of the view that the region has excellent investment opportunities in palm cultivation and palm oil production which should be fully utilized by the global and local business community.

On the occasion, the Secretary informed the delegation that Sindh has crossed an important milestone through its successful experiment of palm cultivation. This project will play a key role in the prosperity of Pakistan and hopefully will meet the domestic demand for palm oil to a great extent, he added.

It may be recalled that the Sindh Government's Environment Department had a year ago planted a trial crop of 50 acres of palm fruit in the Kathore area of Thatta, which was found to meet international standards, after which it was decided to take immediate measures to expand its cultivation in the area to reach its production potential.

Subsequently, global and local investors are being warmly welcomed to cultivate palm on arable land of maximum area so that the sector can be given the status of a local industry taking full advantage of its productive potential, after which there is a strong possibility that annual domestic demand for palm oil worth Rs. 4 billion will not only be met locally but Pakistan will also be able to export surplus produce.