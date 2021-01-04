Investors taking keen interest to invest in Balochistan: Zarkoon

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said measures were being taken to increase the business and economic activities in Balochistan while a large number of domestic and foreign investors were ready to invest here.

He expressed these views while talking to a business delegation at his office.

Farman Zarkoon said the Balochistan had innumerable hidden resources and geographically province was also important.

He mentioned that due to Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the importance of this area had increased while the government providing numerous incentives and facilities to investors or creating investment and businesses environment for interest of better economic.

There was a need for the business community to take advantage of these opportunities and expand their business in Balochistan, he described saying the BBoIT was ready to provide all kinds of assistance in this regard.

Farman Zarkoon maintained that investors were able to invest their capital here without any fear and added commercial activities were being promoted in the province under a well-organized plan so that the confidence of investors was being restored.