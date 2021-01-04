UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investors Taking Keen Interest To Invest In Balochistan: Zarkoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:26 PM

Investors taking keen interest to invest in Balochistan: Zarkoon

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said measures were being taken to increase the business and economic activities in Balochistan while a large number of domestic and foreign investors were ready to invest here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Monday said measures were being taken to increase the business and economic activities in Balochistan while a large number of domestic and foreign investors were ready to invest here.

He expressed these views while talking to a business delegation at his office.

Farman Zarkoon said the Balochistan had innumerable hidden resources and geographically province was also important.

He mentioned that due to Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the importance of this area had increased while the government providing numerous incentives and facilities to investors or creating investment and businesses environment for interest of better economic.

There was a need for the business community to take advantage of these opportunities and expand their business in Balochistan, he described saying the BBoIT was ready to provide all kinds of assistance in this regard.

Farman Zarkoon maintained that investors were able to invest their capital here without any fear and added commercial activities were being promoted in the province under a well-organized plan so that the confidence of investors was being restored.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business CPEC Gwadar All Government

Recent Stories

43 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

43 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

2 hours ago

Minor girl crushed to death

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.