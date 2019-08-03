UrduPoint.com
Invitation-Seminar On Lethal Autonomous Weapons System (LAWS)

Invitation-Seminar on Lethal Autonomous Weapons System (LAWS)

Sustainable Peace and Development Organization (SPADO) cordially invite you to a seminar on Killer Robots (Fully Autonomous Weapons) on

Isamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Sustainable Peace and Development Organization (SPADO) cordially invite you to a seminar on Killer Robots (Fully Autonomous Weapons) on *07 August (Wednesday), 2019 from 4pm to 6pm* followed by high tea at Islamabad Club.The US, China, Israel, South Korea, Russia, and the UK are developing weapons systems with significant autonomy in the critical functions of selecting and attacking targets.

If left unchecked the world could enter a destabilizing robotic arms race. Fully autonomous weapons would decide who lives and dies, without further human intervention, which crosses a moral threshold.

As machines, they would lack the inherently human characteristics such as compassion that are necessary to make complex ethical choices.The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, which is a global coalition of over 100 nongovernmental organizations in 54 countries calls on all states to: Launch negotiations on a legally binding instrument no later than the endof 2019 on a ban treaty, and to conclude work by the end of 2020; Specify the necessary human control required over the critical functionsof identifying, selecting, and engaging targets and over individual attacks;� Adopt national policy and legislation to prevent the development, production and use of fully autonomous weapons.

The seminar will provide expert views on various aspects of the newly emerging artificial intelligence technologies to be used a deadly weapons.

Global civil society momentum is growing against such weapons including at the United Nations where states are exploring possible options to address this alarming issue.

