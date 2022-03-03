Invoking PSA on Gulzar vengeful, fascist act by Modi regime: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the invoking of draconian Public Safety Act on its Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, terming it as vengeful and yet another manifestation of the worst form of fascism by Narendra Modi led Indian regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said New Delhi is using militaristic tactics to stifle the voice of freedom and punish those who are peacefully striving for freeing their homeland from Indian illegal occupation.

The spokesman pointed out that all Indian brutal acts of the Indian regime including the arrests of pro-freedom leaders and activists would fail to deter the Kashmiri people from continuing their legitimate freedom struggle. He maintained that the right to self-determination is a fundamental human right of the Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle for the realisation of this inalienable right.

The spokesman reiterated the Kashmiri people's demand from the UN Secretary General and the global community to implement the world body's resolutions on Kashmir and hold a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. He also appealed to the UN Human Rights Council and other international rights bodies to take stock of the grave human rights violations perpetrated, day in and day out, by the Indian occupation troops in the territory and hold Modi and other Indian leaders accountable for the crimes against humanity.

Hurriyat leaders Jamil Ahmed Mir and Dr Masab in their joint statement in Srinagar, strongly condemning the PSA on APHC Vice Chairman, said arrests and other brutalities could not stifle the Kashmiris' resistance movement. They said arrests, extrajudicial killings and torture could not deter the freedom-loving Kashmiri people from the sacred cause of freedom from India.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJ&K Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said the detention of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar is an undemocratic and illegal act, taken by the Indian authorities to harass the Kashmiri people. He urged international community to prevail on the Indian government to lift all the restrictions in the territory, release all political prisoners and pave the way for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through exercise of the right of self-determination under the UN resolutions.

APHC-AJK) chapter leader Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in a statement in Islamabad strongly condemned the arrest of APHC Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA). He said that India could not suppress the freedom sentiment of the Hurriyat leaders through arrests and other cruel tactics. Mushtaq lamented that India was continuously violating the fundamental human rights of Kashmiris through military force in the territory but it cannot stop Kashmiris from their genuine struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation.