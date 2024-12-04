Involvement Of PwDs In Decision Making Stressed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) marked the International Day of persons with disabilities under the theme "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future."
The event emphasized the importance of involving persons with disabilities in decision-making processes that affect their lives and communities.
Since 2012, the ICRC has been observing the day to promote social inclusion and raise awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.
Speaking at the event, Nicolas Lambert, Head of Delegation of ICRC Pakistan, reiterated the organization's commitment to socially and economically empower the PwDs.
He said that The ICRC has been providing physical rehabilitation services in Pakistan since 1984. This year alone, the ICRC have supported the rehabilitation of approximately 7,000 individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
"I am particularly proud of our innovative efforts in producing assistive equipment locally, using indigenous materials while maintaining international standards at reduced costs.
Beyond rehabilitation, we focus on socioeconomic empowerment through education, vocational training, sports, and microeconomic initiatives to foster self-reliance."
Chief Guest Fazal Moqeem Khan, President of the Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the need for increased support and opportunities for persons with disabilities.
Hr said that these events provide a platform for young individuals with disabilities to showcase their talents.
He called for collaborated initiatives such as increasing the employment quota, offering interest-free loans, and connecting entrepreneurs with national and international markets for PwDs.
He said that PwDs were equal members of society and deserve the same opportunities to lead fulfilling lives.
The event concluded with a one-day sports festival, where prizes were distributed among participants and officials, symbolizing the importance of inclusion and empowerment in all aspects of life.
The ICRC called for collective action to ensure the voices of persons with disabilities were heard, paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future.
