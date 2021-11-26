UrduPoint.com

Involving Youth In Technical Education Vital For Progress, Says Abdul Karim

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Involving youth in Technical education vital for progress, says Abdul Karim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial government is taking serious and concrete steps for modern and quality technical education and training in the province.

In order to join the ranks of developed nations, it is imperative that we provide training to our youth keeping in view the modern and industry needs, said the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry, Trade and Focal Person for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Abdul Karim, while addressing the inaugural function of the Center of Excellence at Government Technical Teachers Training College, Hayatabad, said that the Center of Excellence is a revolutionary initiative for imparting modern technical training to the teachers and students of the province.

The Center, established in collaboration with the European Union, the German Embassy, the Norwegian Embassy, GIZ, and the Federal Government, KPTEVTA has paved the way for the establishment of the Center of Excellence Peshawar Center by deploying an internationally trained Chief Master Trainer.

The smooth, state-of-the-art center has been able to offer high quality courses for students as well as continuous professional training of teachers, thanks to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TVETA sector in the province.

Contributing to the growth of youth employment, Abdul Karim underlined the various policies of the provincial government towards industrial development and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in minerals.

There is a need to provide technical training to the youth on modern lines to provide employment opportunities to the youth along with industrial development in the province, keeping in view the geographical importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The best opportunity is to open four gateways for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, which will increase industrial and commercial activities in the province, the Special Assistant said, referring to various sectors of the province Giving special incentives to the investors, the Special Assistant finally thanked the MD TEVTA, the principals of the college and the donor agencies for their cooperation in setting up the Center of Excellence and expressed the need to make the center more functional.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education German European Union Government Industry Best Asia Employment

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

30 seconds ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

1 hour ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.