Involving youth in Technical education vital for progress, says Abdul Karim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial government is taking serious and concrete steps for modern and quality technical education and training in the province.

In order to join the ranks of developed nations, it is imperative that we provide training to our youth keeping in view the modern and industry needs, said the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry, Trade and Focal Person for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Abdul Karim, while addressing the inaugural function of the Center of Excellence at Government Technical Teachers Training College, Hayatabad, said that the Center of Excellence is a revolutionary initiative for imparting modern technical training to the teachers and students of the province.

The Center, established in collaboration with the European Union, the German Embassy, the Norwegian Embassy, GIZ, and the Federal Government, KPTEVTA has paved the way for the establishment of the Center of Excellence Peshawar Center by deploying an internationally trained Chief Master Trainer.

The smooth, state-of-the-art center has been able to offer high quality courses for students as well as continuous professional training of teachers, thanks to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TVETA sector in the province.

Contributing to the growth of youth employment, Abdul Karim underlined the various policies of the provincial government towards industrial development and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in minerals.

There is a need to provide technical training to the youth on modern lines to provide employment opportunities to the youth along with industrial development in the province, keeping in view the geographical importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The best opportunity is to open four gateways for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, which will increase industrial and commercial activities in the province, the Special Assistant said, referring to various sectors of the province Giving special incentives to the investors, the Special Assistant finally thanked the MD TEVTA, the principals of the college and the donor agencies for their cooperation in setting up the Center of Excellence and expressed the need to make the center more functional.