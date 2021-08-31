Inyatullah Khan Takes Charge As Acting Ameer JI KP
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:18 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Inyatullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been appointed as an acting Ameer JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and took oath of his office at Almarkaz Al-Islami Peshawar here on Tuesday.
Inyatullah Khan would serve as acting Ameer of JI KP in the absence of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, says a press release issued here.
A large number of the party's leaders including provincial secretary general Abdul Wasai, deputy secretary information Muhammad Jabran Sanan besides other workers of the party attended the oath-taking ceremony.