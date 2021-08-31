Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

Inyatullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been appointed as an acting Ameer JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and took oath of his office at Almarkaz Al-Islami Peshawar here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Inyatullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been appointed as an acting Ameer JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and took oath of his office at Almarkaz Al-Islami Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Inyatullah Khan would serve as acting Ameer of JI KP in the absence of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, says a press release issued here.

A large number of the party's leaders including provincial secretary general Abdul Wasai, deputy secretary information Muhammad Jabran Sanan besides other workers of the party attended the oath-taking ceremony.