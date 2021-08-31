UrduPoint.com

Inyatullah Khan Takes Charge As Acting Ameer JI KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:18 PM

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

Inyatullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been appointed as an acting Ameer JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and took oath of his office at Almarkaz Al-Islami Peshawar here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Inyatullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been appointed as an acting Ameer JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and took oath of his office at Almarkaz Al-Islami Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Inyatullah Khan would serve as acting Ameer of JI KP in the absence of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, says a press release issued here.

A large number of the party's leaders including provincial secretary general Abdul Wasai, deputy secretary information Muhammad Jabran Sanan besides other workers of the party attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

8 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

5 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

5 minutes ago
 Vehicles with substandard LPG, CNG cylinders barre ..

Vehicles with substandard LPG, CNG cylinders barred from entering Motorways

5 minutes ago
 Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.