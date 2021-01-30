IoBM holds hybrid Convocation; 1480 degrees conferred

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said it was reassuring to see that educational institutes in the country, like IoBM - were offering quality education.

Addressing the 23rd hybrid Convocation of Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, the Governor Sindh said our institutes offered degrees that were globally recognized, according to a news release.

While sharing points on Pakistan's economic progress, he mentioned that the inflation had reduced from 12.6% to 7.9%. FBR tax collection increased from Rs. 469 billion to Rs. 508 billion while exports grew from Rs. 1.99 billion to over Rs. 2.35 billion. Foreign remittances had been arranged at Rs. 2 billion and foreign reserves stand at Rs. 13 billion. Pakistan had achieved a surplus account after 17 years.

Imran Ismail asked the graduates to trust their country as we were heading in the right direction. The Prime Minister had faith in the youth of the country and was offering them soft loans through the Kamyab Jawan Program. Under this initiative, the youth were receiving a start-up loan of Rs. 2.5 crore on soft terms.

The Governor further advised that the youth does not need to worry about finding jobs as they could become job creators.

During his Welcome Address, Bashir Janmohammad advised the graduates that those who remained devoted to their duty, followed a vision, were honest, achieve success in life and career.

Bashir further added that IoBM alumni should give back to their alma mater by becoming teachers and by adding value to its endowment fund.

While sharing IoBM's milestones achieved in 2019-20, President IoBM, Talib Karim shared IoBM's swift adoption to Moodle LMS. He mentioned National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) recognizing CBM as a 'W' category business school, and IoBM receiving a Relevant Degree Awarding Institute (RDAI) from ICAP.

He informed about IoBM Outreach Program's success; setting up of Fab Lab; the active involvement of IoBM's Alumni Association in various events; "Let's Green Karachi" campaign initiated in collaboration with KMC; and the installation of a vertical farm on campus.

He hoped that graduates of the IT era will have better career prospects and advised them to repay the love and devotion they received from their parents.

The Valedictorian, Sana Ahmed Alvi (BBA-Honors), received a Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA of 3.84.

Muhammad Ali Tabba advised the graduates to follow five keys to success: resolve, resilience, return, re-imagination, and reform. He added that adaptability, speed, resilience will become the pre-requisite for success. He emphasized on the needs of the sectors of manufacturing, agriculture, mining, tourism and export among others. He recommended that the graduates should develop a start-up based on a viable business idea.

As many as 1480 graduates watched the ceremony via online streaming. These graduates were the Silver Jubilee Class of IoBM.

Present at the occasion were Members of the board of Governors, IoBM's President Talib S. Karim; Executive Director Sabina Mohsin, Rector Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, Deans, Heads of Academic Departments, members of the Convocation Committee, as well as the PhD and MPhil graduates, Gold Medalists for the year 2020.

The graduates received their degrees in business management and allied disciplines. Gold medals were awarded to 22 students. Among the graduating class were BBA-Honors (370), BS (365), BE Electrical Engineering (11), MBA-Regular (280), MS (13), MPhil (18), and PhD (8) candidates. This is IoBM's largest graduating batch since the Institute's inception in 1995.