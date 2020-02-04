IOJ&K becomes world biggest jail due to Indian atrocities: Sikh MPA

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:48 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Pall Singh Tuesday said that Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) had become one of the biggest jail in the world after August 5 illegal action of the Indian government.

In his video message related to February 5, Mahiner Pall stated that "IOJ&K and its people belonged to Pakistan and Pakistan is incomplete without them. We have to complete Pakistan by ensuring freedom of Kashmiris".

The lives of innocent Kashmiris become very difficult due to atrocities of Indian forces, said Mahinder Singh.

He stated "we have to make pledge that we would continue to extend our support towards Kashmiri brethren till their independence." He hoped that Jammu and Kashmir would become a part of Pakistan soon.

