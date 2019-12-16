UrduPoint.com
IOJK Nuclear Flashpoint, Source Of Instability In Region: Barrister Saif

Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:20 PM

IOJK nuclear flashpoint, source of instability in region: Barrister Saif

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif has said that the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) is a nuclear flashpoint, and a source of instability and unrest in the region due to the grave human rights violations by the occupation forces.

Barrister Saif, who is heading the Pakistani delegation at the 12th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly being held in Turkey, said Kashmir, one of the oldest unresolved issues on the United Nations agenda, was a global issue that required attention and prompt solution as per the UN Security Council resolutions and universal principles of fundamental human rights, freedom, justice and fair play, according to a press release.

He observed that for the last four months, the people of held valley had been facing a brutal curfew and communications lockdown, human rights violations, murder, torture, arrests and restrictions on personal freedoms. He urged the members of Asian Parliamentary Assembly to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UNSC resolutions for the sake of regional peace and progress.

The Indian delegation tried to sabotage the speech of the Pakistani delegation and attempted various interruptions but did not succeed.

Senator Saif promptly responded to the interruptions and called upon the delegates to behave responsibly as parliamentarians and not as the mouthpiece of Narendra Modi and his inhumane policies.

The 12th plenary of APA is being attended by 42 member countries and 20 observers in Turkey. The Pakistani delegation also includes Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and Shamim Afridi.

The Pakistan delegation also reiterated its commitment to further strengthen the forum of APA by revisiting its internal administrative and financial structures and well as rules and mechanisms. It also called upon broadening its role in achieving common ideals of democracy, durable peace, rule of law, inclusive development, respect for human rights and effective conflict resolution.

