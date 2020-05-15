IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human rights situation': FO

Pakistan on Thursday urged upon the international community to take urgent notice of the worsening situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):Pakistan on Thursday urged upon the international community to take urgent notice of the worsening situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

"The attempts being made by the occupying powers in Palestine and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are essentially similar, particularly with reference to human rights violations, seeking to alter the demographic structure and posing threat to peace and security," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office in a policy statement issued here said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestinian issue continued to be the longest standing items on the agendas of United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan would oppose any move for annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories, saying such step would be a "serious violation of international law and a dangerous escalation in an already volatile situation".

" We reiterate our consistent support for the two-state solution of the Palestine issue as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions," the Foreign Office said in response to the framework agreement by Israel's coalition government proposing "annexation" of the West Bank with grave concern.

The Foreign Office stressed that West Bank and Jordan valley were Palestinian territories, illegally occupied by Israel since 1967.

"Pakistan supports the position adopted by the UN and OIC on the issue of Palestine and calls upon the international community to uphold and support the rights of the Palestinians," the statement added.

It said: "Pakistan renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital."