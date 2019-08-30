IOJ&K people rendering unprecedented sacrifices to achieve freedom: Speakers

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : A huge 'Kashmir Solidarity' rally was staged under the auspices of the private and public representative organizations of all segments of the civil society here on Friday on the call of Prime Minister

In response to the call, thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the city streets to express full solidarity and sympathies with the freedom-loving brethren of the curfew-clamped Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state.

'Kashmir Hour' was observed nationwide to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir by blowing sirens and playing national anthems of Pakistan and AJK besides complete halting of vehicular traffic on the road to express solidarity with the muslim brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir.

India has imposed indefinite curfew in entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir state for past 26 days besieging the innocent population into their houses at gun point, over a million Indian occupying troops - with nefarious designs to curb their voice against New Delhi recent sinister move of revoking special status of the disputed State.

The rally led by the visiting Kashmir-origin member of the British Parliament Barrister Imran Altaf Choudhary and AJK sports minister Ch. Muhammad Saeed, the elders of the city representing form all walks of life including social and political workers, employees of private and public sector organizations besides senior officials of the state institutions including Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, PTI AJK Sr. Vice )President Ch. Zaffar Anwar, acting DC and Chairman National Events Organising Committee Mirpur Yasir Riaz, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, Secretary General of the NEOC Altaf Hamid Rao, President District Bar Association Ch. Tariq Bashir Advocate, ruling PML (N) leaders including Director General MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Chairman Jinnah Foundation AJK Dr. Amin Choudhry, ex Secretary General Kashmir Press Club Sohrab Ahmed Khan, PTI AJK elder Ch. Muhammad Mansha, Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jaraal, Jamaat-i- Islami AJK's local leaders Muhammad Ayub Muslim, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Shagoo, Muslim Conference's Raja Zaffar Maharoof, Heads and Presidents of their respective factions of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Ch Non-gazetted employees union leaders including Raja Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Masood Rathore, Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi of Technical Staff Union of State Electricity Department, Pervez Rasheed (President) and Idrees Shah (Secretary Genral) of MDA Employees Union, Ghulam Rasool Awami of PPP AJK Chapter and others, the rally marched through the major city streets including Quaid e Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Allama Iqbal Road and central Shaheed chowk.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, speakers at the rally warned India to immediately restore the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied Jammu & Kashmir and move for early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue under the spirit of the UN resolutions to avert rising threat of nuclear conflict in the region.

The resolution declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for last 72 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to decide about their destiny through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

The rally's participants expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating conditions of the people in strife-torn, lockdown and indefinite curfew-riddled Indian held Jammu and Kashmir for past many days. India, they said, has literally turned the occupied J&K state into the world's largest prison.

India, they continued was trying to push the entire region into sever unrest and tension by revoking the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state.

Categorically rejecting the Indian move of abolishing the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, they, through another resolution expressed full solidarity and sympathies with suffering kashmiri brothers and sisters in these hours of trial. It assured to struggle shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke.

The rally participants warned India of befitting response, shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, if she dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

They, through another resolution, called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for getting the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state restored for onward early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.

They urged upon the world body to take immediate notice of history's worst Indian act of state terrorism and aggression let loose against the innocent people in occupied Jammu Kashmir through forcibly revoking the special status of the disputed state.

Through another unanimously passed resolution, the rally called upon world body UNO, international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and others to immediately move for ensuring the supply of food and medicines to save the lives of the house-detained people in entire curfew-stricken occupied Jammu & Kashmir state in general and the Kashmir valley in particular.

They warned to the international community through another resolution that since India was moving for committing the world's largest genocide of the freedom-loving population of the muslim-majority occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was enjoined upon the United Nations and the United States like super powers, besides other civilized world to immediately move for keeping extremist Prime Minister Modi to abstained from this act of state terrorism. "Otherwise entire world in general and south Asia in particular may suffer with the unending global war", it underlined.

The participants called upon the United States President Donald Trump, to immediately jump in to ensure the implementation of his mediation offer for ensuring the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the major stake holders to the much-delayed dispute.

"Otherwise any nuclear conflict between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan could prove to be detrimental not only for South Asian region but also for the entire world", they warned.