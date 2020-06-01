UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOJK Reports 105 New Positive Cases For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:10 AM

IOJK reports 105 new positive cases for COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : May 31 (APP):As many as 105 new positive cases of novel coronavirus registered in occupied Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours, said a report reaching here Sunday night from across the line of control.

"The fresh cases tested positive on Sunday included 15 from occupied Jammu division and 90 from occupied Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2,446," the report said.

The report quoted the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that out of 2,446 positive cases 1,491 are active positive, 927 have recovered and 28 have died - three in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division.

The report revealed that out of 171,045 test results available, 168,599 samples have been tested as negative till May 31, 2020.

"Additionally, till date 172,844 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38,572 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 45 in hospital quarantine, 1,491 in hospital isolation and 46,419 under home surveillance. Besides, 86,289 persons have completed their surveillance period", the report added.

Related Topics

Line Of Control Died Jammu May Sunday 2020 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

11 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

41 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

41 minutes ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

1 hour ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.