IOJK reports 105 new positive cases for COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : May 31 (APP):As many as 105 new positive cases of novel coronavirus registered in occupied Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours, said a report reaching here Sunday night from across the line of control.

"The fresh cases tested positive on Sunday included 15 from occupied Jammu division and 90 from occupied Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2,446," the report said.

The report quoted the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that out of 2,446 positive cases 1,491 are active positive, 927 have recovered and 28 have died - three in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division.

The report revealed that out of 171,045 test results available, 168,599 samples have been tested as negative till May 31, 2020.

"Additionally, till date 172,844 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38,572 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 45 in hospital quarantine, 1,491 in hospital isolation and 46,419 under home surveillance. Besides, 86,289 persons have completed their surveillance period", the report added.