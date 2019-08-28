Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday told Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah that dire humanitarian situation resulting from the total lockdown of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K), required urgent and effective response from the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday told Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah that dire humanitarian situation resulting from the total lockdown of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K), required urgent and effective response from the international community.

The foreign minister spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart to apprise him of the latest developments in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The foreign minister highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in IoJ&K since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August, a press release said.

He said the international human rights' bodies and the global media have highlighted the Indian atrocities, including suppression of religious freedom on the occasion of Eid al Azha.

The foreign minister further underlined that India might try to divert the world's attention from these grave human rights violations by staging a false flag operation and placing the blame on Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed appreciation for Kuwait's constructive engagement as a member of the UN Security Council.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah thanked the foreign minister for his detailed briefing.

He noted with concern the deteriorating situation in IoJ&K and underlinedthe need for preventive steps and peaceful resolution of disputes.