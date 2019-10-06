IOK boys aged 14-16 held under dreaded PSA and sent to up jails

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Boys aged 14 and 16 are held under dreaded Public Safety Act and sent to Uttar Pradesh jails, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The occupational authorities are not required to provide grounds for detention for up to 10 days after the prisoner being held. In some cases, they may withhold the reason even after that if it is deemed "against the public interest to disclose".

According to Kashmir Media Service, individuals are held under executive orders passed by the district magistrate or divisional commissioner, the website added, Scroll In, an English language Indian website, has reported.

The website cited many examples, but here is being given one just to illustrate how things are going on in locked Kashmir valley. The website narrated that around midnight on August 8, 14-year-old Mohammed Aftab got home after finishing work his bakery.

Aftab lives in a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district. He had been working late to finish a special order for the crisp, crumbly rounds of bread known as Kashmiri kulchas. They were to be delivered the next morning.

But Aftab could not supervise the delivery. Around 2.00 am that night, police and army personnel, according to his family, knocked on their door.

"They asked the men to come out and directed all the women to sit together in a separate room," said his 17-year-old sister.

"Aftab was still wearing his work clothes. He was too tired to change before sleeping. The police and army took him with them. We didn't resist." They feared the forces' personnel would vandalise their house if they tried to resist, Aftab's sister said. In the morning, when the family went to Shopian police station to seek his release, they said, they found him in the police lock-up.

"One of his front teeth was broken and there were swellings and bruises on his left shoulder. He was beaten in custody," Aftab's sister said.

"The last time we met him at Shopian police station was on August 11," said another sister of Aftab. "After his arrest on August 9, we met him every day at the police station. On August 12, we were told that he has been booked under thePublic Safety Act and shifted to Srinagar central jail."