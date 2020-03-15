UrduPoint.com
IOK Courts Unjustly Frames Charges Against Yasin Malik, Others

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

IOK courts unjustly frames charges against Yasin Malik, others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu has unjustly framed charges against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other Kashmiri freedom leaders in a fake case registered against them around 30 years ago, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, presiding Officer TADA Court Subash C Gupta framed the charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Javed Ahmed Mir, Saleem, Javed Ahmed Zarger and Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi without giving the accused proper opportunity to defend themselves.

The charges were framed under Sections 302, 307 Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), Section 3 (3) and Section 4(1) of TADA Act, 1987 and Section 7/27 of Arms Act 1959 read with Section 120- B of RPC in the much publicized Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel killing case, yesterday.

The case was registered 30 years ago.

Without giving Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is imprisoned in Delhi'sTihar jail, and other Kashmiri leaders an opportunity to plead their case in a free way, the Presiding Officer of TADA Court observed, "CBI appears to have supported their allegations against the accused ,both, by documentary as well as oral evidence."The legal experts in their interviews have termed the observation by the TADA court as biased approach of Indian judiciary against the Kashmiri leaders.

