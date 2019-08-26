Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was heading towards a critical situation with shortage of food and medicines and required an urgent intervention from the international community

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was heading towards a critical situation with shortage of food and medicines and required an urgent intervention from the international community.

The world should act immediately to stop Indian brutalities so that innocent people of occupied Kashmir could take a sigh of relief, he said while talking to the media here at the residence of PTI Deputy Secretary General for South Punjab Syed Musadiq Shah.

Qureshi said the world community had been informed about the prevailing situation in the IoK. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not allowed opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and media persons to enter Srinagar, he added.

Mosques across India were being locked while the Muslims were barred from sacrificing animals on Eidul Azha, Qureshi said.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan would continue its support to the Kashmiris as all the political parties were on the same page on the Kashmir issue. A joint session of the Kashmir Committee and Foreign committee would be held next week, he added.

He said protection of minorities rights was being ensured in the country.

He said Pakistan had good ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its leadership had recently offered financial assistance to Pakistan to stabilize its economic condition.

He said Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had cancelled his visit to the UAE keeping in view the public sentiments.