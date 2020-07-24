IOK Doctors body appeal people to celebrate Eid with austerity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has appealed people to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with austerity and adhere to protocols strictly to stop the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

The DAK President, Dr Suhail Naik in a statement issued in Srinagar while warning that the virus can spread like a wildfire if protocols are not followed strictly, the DAK president said, the fight against COVID-19 is on the shoulders of civil societies and the general public, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"It is high time that civil societies including Mohallah committees, Masajid, Gurudwara committees should come forward and play their role in educating people to lessen the sufferings of the people and break the chain of the virus," he said.

"People must convey Eid greetings through phones and that would be fine in the given situation. We advise community members not to hug each other and not shake hands on Eid," it said.