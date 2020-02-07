UrduPoint.com
IOK HCBA President's PSA Detention Extended Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The authorities have again extended the illegal detention of the ailing High Court Bar Association (HCBA) President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), for further three months, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

This is the second extension of illegal detention of Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is currently lodged at the high-security Tihar Jail in New Delhi, where he was shifted recently after he suffered from a heart attack in Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

"We strongly criticize the timing of extending the detention owing to the fact that the matter pertaining to the quashment of the order is already pending before the High Court, which after hearing the arguments of the respective counsels at length, on February 3, reserved the same for judgment,"the High Court Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar while condemning the move said.

"The Bar reiterates and expresses serious concern about the deteriorating health of its chief and again impresses upon the authorities concerned to revoke the order and its extension unconditionally, forthwith," the statement said.

