IOK history full of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris: Mishal Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :JKLF leader Yaseen Malik's wife Mishal Malik on Wednesday said the history of Occupied Jammu is full of repressive acts an atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian occupational forces which make new records of violation of human rights in the valley.

The occupational forces martyred a five years old boy a couple of days before following by the sad incident of martyrdom of two more children by Indian forces yesterday.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Mishal Malik said the today's incident of killing an old citizen bore the eyes of his grandson is part of India's continued repression against innocent Kashmiri people.

She told that the eye witness reports of the neighbor about the recent incident said that the old person was shot dead point blank before his grand daughter after forcibly pulling him out from his house.

Later, his family was informed by an unknown caller that their family head was killed in a "road accident", she added.