IOK People Continue To Suffer As Military Siege Enters 81st Day

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

IOK people continue to suffer as military siege enters 81st day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :People of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer due to Indian military siege, which entered 81st running day on Thursday .

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions imposed under section 144 and total ban on internet and prepaid cellular phones are badly affecting people across all spheres of life. The ongoing internet gag is the longest ever witnessed in the Kashmir Valley.

The previous longest was witnessed during the 2016 mass uprising. Though frequent internet shutdown is nothing new for the Kashmiris as in the past decade the service was snapped multiple times. However, this time not only mobile internet services were barred but broadband services were also snapped.

Although the occupation authorities recently restored voice calls on postpaid mobile phones but thousands of subscribers found their services disconnected by telecom companies due to non-payment of bills for the period of the suspension of services.

The landline phones were restored last month but due to the switch over to cellular networks they are less in number as compared to mobile phones.

Meanwhile, people continue to observe silent protest against Indian occupation and the 5th August illegal action of the Modi government of revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir by keeping their shops and business establishment closed for most of the day besides desisting from going to offices and schools. Some private vehicles are plying but public transport is off the roads.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

