IOK present circumstances comparable to 1990s: Anuradha Bhasin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin has said that the present restrictions and clampdown on the media is comparable to that in the early 90s.

Accoding to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Anuradha Bhasin said during a press interaction at the Indian Women's Press Corps that Kashmir had seen human rights violations, partial or complete ban on internet and mobile connectivity, but this was the first time since the early 1990s when the fixed line phones too had stopped working and the mobility of journalists had been completely affected.

"This is the first time in 30 years that I have no information of what is happening in the Valley or parts of Jammu directly from our reporters.

We were relying on the information being published in Delhi papers or the international press," Bhasin said.

She said the only difference between the 1990s and today was that then the reporters and newspapers owners were physically intimidated by both freedom fighters and the authorities, and now conditions had been created to completely paralyse the press.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, refrained from giving any ruling on Ms. Bhasin's plea challenging the restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir recommending a "wait-and-watch" policy.