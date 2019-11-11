IOK reels under lockdown on 99th day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Normal life continues to elude the Kashmir Valley on 99th day and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to the military lockdown imposed by India following August 5 illegal move in Indian held Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 and ban on prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain enforced. However, landlines and voice calls on postpaid connections have been partially restored.

As a mark of silent protest, people in the Valley continue to keep their shops closed except for a brief period in the morning and evening and stay away from schools and offices. Public transport is also unavailable.

Police in north Kashmir's Sopore town has released pictures of three 'wanted militants' announcing cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to their arrest or killing.

The National Conference has condemned the IOK admin for disallowing religious gatherings at the holy Hazratbal Shrine on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWS), saying such a measure is tantamount to violation of people's religious freedom.

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has slammed Indian government for turning IOK into a huge prison, demanding New Delhi to respect the sensitivities of the people of the territory.

A resolution adopted at its general council meet in Chennai condemned New Delhi for its August 5 actions without taking the approval of the IOK Assembly and eliciting the views of the people there. It has also urged the govt to immediately free all those arrested in Kashmir.