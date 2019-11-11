UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Reels Under Lockdown On 99th Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

IOK reels under lockdown on 99th day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Normal life continues to elude the Kashmir Valley on 99th day and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to the military lockdown imposed by India following August 5 illegal move in Indian held Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 and ban on prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain enforced. However, landlines and voice calls on postpaid connections have been partially restored.

As a mark of silent protest, people in the Valley continue to keep their shops closed except for a brief period in the morning and evening and stay away from schools and offices. Public transport is also unavailable.

Police in north Kashmir's Sopore town has released pictures of three 'wanted militants' announcing cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to their arrest or killing.

The National Conference has condemned the IOK admin for disallowing religious gatherings at the holy Hazratbal Shrine on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWS), saying such a measure is tantamount to violation of people's religious freedom.

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has slammed Indian government for turning IOK into a huge prison, demanding New Delhi to respect the sensitivities of the people of the territory.

A resolution adopted at its general council meet in Chennai condemned New Delhi for its August 5 actions without taking the approval of the IOK Assembly and eliciting the views of the people there. It has also urged the govt to immediately free all those arrested in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly India Resolution Militants Protest Internet Sopore Jammu Chennai New Delhi August SMS Muslim Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London cancelled

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.