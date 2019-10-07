IOK reels under military lockdown on 64th day today

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region is continue to reel under military lockdown and communications blackout on the 64th consecutive day on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this has virtually cut off the territory from the rest of the world. Main markets, educational institutions are closed and public transport is off the roads.

With deployment of Indian forces in full riot gear in every nook and corner of the territory and widespread presence of barricades and razor wires, the Kashmir valley presents the look of an open air prison.

The residents are facing shortage of essential commodities due to continued blockade and fast approaching winter.

With most Kashmiri politicians in jails or under house arrest, the BJP and the Congress are to take part in the so-called BDC polls slated to take place on October 24.

A massive military operation is underway in Gangbal forest areas of Ganderbal district in the Kashmir valley for the past 11 days. Elite para-toppers of the Indian Army have also been airdropped in the mountainous region, which has no road access.