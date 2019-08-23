UrduPoint.com
IOK Reflecting Modi' S Extremist Ideology : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Andleeb Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:16 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Andleeb Abbas said on Friday that the government of Pakistan was making all-out efforts to highlight Kashmir dispute at all international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Andleeb Abbas said on Friday that the government of Pakistan was making all-out efforts to highlight Kashmir dispute at all international forums.

Talking to a private news channel, she while criticizing the Indian' s brutalities in Indian Held Kashmir said that Modi was pursuing RSS and Hindutva ideology and committing worst atrocities in the valley.

She said the Kashmir issue is bone of contention between India and Pakistan and any escalation may lead to a nuclear war as well.

She explained further almost all modes of communication channels have been suspended by Indian forces. Kashmiris have no contact with other world. It is the worst curfew in the history of mankind that has been imposed by Indian government.

She said the international community should intervene to stop ethnic cleansing committed by Indian troops.

"Pakistan is committed to support Kashmir freedom movement diplomatically, politically and morally, International community must come forward to rescue the people of Kashmir from Indian brutalities," she added.

