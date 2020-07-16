IoK reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths,toll reaches 212

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, taking the fatalities due to the deadly disease to 212 in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, taking the fatalities due to the deadly disease to 212 in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all the three fresh deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley, Thursday.

One of the victims is a 65-year-old man from Khajabagh, Baramulla, and the other two are from Islamabad district including a 65-year-old man from Serhama, Bijbehara, and a 60-year-old woman from Kokernag.

With these three deaths, the fatality count due to the novel coronavirus in the Kashmir Valley has risen to 193. In Jammu division 18 people and in Ladakh region one person has died so far due to the disease.