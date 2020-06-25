IOK reports another COVID-19 death , toll reaches 90

COVID-19 claimed life of another person in Indian held Kashmir, taking the total number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 90

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :COVID-19 claimed life of another person in Indian held Kashmir, taking the total number of deaths due to the deadly disease in the territory to 90.

The latest victim, a 57-year-old from Poonch with underlying ailments died at Government Medical College, Jammu, on Wednesday night, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Medical Superintendent JMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said the patient was diabetic and was also suffering from acute renal failure.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in Poonch district.

So far, 90 people have succumbed to the novel Corona-virus in occupied Kashmir out of which 78 were from the Kashmir Valley, 11 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.