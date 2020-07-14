UrduPoint.com
IOK Reports New COVID-19 Related Deaths, Toll Rises To 191

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

IOK reports new COVID-19 related deaths, toll rises to 191

Indian occupied Kashmir reported three more deaths due to novel coronavirus, today, taking the fatality count due to the pathogen to 191 in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian occupied Kashmir reported three more deaths due to novel coronavirus, today, taking the fatality count due to the pathogen to 191 in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a 65-year-old male patient from Shopian district died at Bemina hospital this morning. He was admitted to the hospital on July 10.

Earlier, a 47-year-old agriculture officer from Jammu's Talab Tillo died at Government Medical College Jammu, two days after he tested positive for the Covid-19. Prior to him, a 60-year-old Covid-19 patient from Nadihal area of Baramulla district died at Soura hospital, nine days after he was admitted to the facility.

Out of 191 deaths that have taken place due to the coronavirus infection in occupied Kashmir so far, 172 are from the Kashmir Valley, 18 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

Pakistan

