IOK Residents Living In Hell For Last 10 Months

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The residents are living without all basic human rights in the Indian Occupied Kashmir as they are living under a curfew-like situation from the past 10 months.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, said that arrests, killings, detentions and rapes have become a norm especially during the past 300 days of military lockdown, imposed by India after revocation of Kashmir's special status on August 5, last year.

The report citing the findings of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch on the worst human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, said, the Kashmiri youth are the main target of fascist Modi government. Thousands of youth have been illegally detained in Indian jails. Kashmiri women are the biggest victims of harassment and rape by Indian troops.

"The world is facing just coronavirus, but the Kashmiris, in addition to the deadly virus, are also facing Modi virus, which is not only taking lives but also vendalizing properties worth millions," the report added.

Journalism, the report mentions, has also become a crime in occupied Kashmir as reporters are harassed for reporting the truth. Journalists associated with international media like BBC and Aljazeera have also been harassed by Indian troopsIndia wants to change demographic composition of the territory to convert the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority state. For this, the report said, the Modi government has introduced new domicile law to award maximum number of outsiders the citizenship of the disputed territory.

