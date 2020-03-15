UrduPoint.com
IOK Schools Demand Immediate Restoration Of Internet

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

IOK schools demand immediate restoration of internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has urged the Indian authorities to immediately restore the high-speed mobile internet connectivity as students are continuously being denied the right to education, both in offline and online mode.

The Association said that it was extremely saddening to see that authorities didn't have an iota of concern to help students at this crucial juncture, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"They are always at the forefront of closing down educational institutes. Be it curfews, post-August situation or now coronavirus scare, our children have been denied education for the last more than seven months," said G N Var, President of PSAJK.

"There may be compulsion or the many reasons which they give to justify the closure of schools but when it comes to helping students they simply don't care.

Online education could have heavily compensated for the losses of children but unfortunately the government is in mood to relent or even acknowledge it."The Association said that, on one hand, the authorities say everything had been normal for the last seven months and, on the other, they had been restricting high speed mobile internet causing a severe blow to online education sector here.

"All the authorities' claims of smart classrooms, online lectures, students' exchange ideas have been trashed. The internet blockade is ensuring that Kashmiri students don't get opportunity to gain knowledge from the treasure of online education," said Var. "It is like we are still living in Stone Age."

