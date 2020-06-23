UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IOK Traders, Transporters To Oppose Any Move To Open Liquor Shops In Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:25 PM

IOK traders, transporters to oppose any move to open liquor shops in Kashmir

All Traders and Transporters Joint Coordination Committee held a protest demonstration in Batamaloo area of Srinagar against the Indian authorities' proposal to open liquor shops in the territory, in India occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :All Traders and Transporters Joint Coordination Committee held a protest demonstration in Batamaloo area of Srinagar against the Indian authorities' proposal to open liquor shops in the territory, in India occupied Kashmir.

The protesters on the occasion said that they would oppose any move to open liquor shops in Kashmir, tooth and nail, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Having assembled under the banner of All Traders and Transporters Joint Coordination Committee (ATTJCC) in the city, the traders and transporters objected to the idea saying that Kashmir was a Muslim majority area, and besides being forbidden in islam, liquor also destroys the society and promotes immorality.

The demanded that instead of opening liquor shops, the authorities should open health and educational institutions, which will be beneficial for the society.

The proposal has already drawn sharp criticism from pro-freedom parties and religious groups of the Valley.

Related Topics

India Protest Srinagar Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

28 minutes ago

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

8 seconds ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

40 minutes ago

Cambodian Prime Minister to attend virtual ASEAN s ..

12 seconds ago

18 members of same family test positive for COVID- ..

13 seconds ago

Russian COVID-19 cases up 7,425 to 599,705

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.