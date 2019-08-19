IOK under curfew on 15th consecutive day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The strict curfew and other restrictions continued across the occupied Kashmir valley and at least five districts of Jammu region on the 15th consecutive day, Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, many residents in Bemina area of Srinagar complained that the troops raided their houses, assaulted them and damaged properties with stones and iron rods. Four thousand people have been arrested by the Indian forces over the past two weeks.

The curfew was enforced on August 5 when Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of its constitution. As a result of strict curfew and all sorts of communication blockade, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines in the occupied territory.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as tv channels, internet links and online editions of newspapers remain suspended since August 5. After a brief pause, the authorities snapped again mobile and internet services in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu region.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.