UrduPoint.com

IOM To Conduct Survey On Victims Of Human Trafficking

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

IOM to conduct survey on victims of human trafficking

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The International Organization of Migrants (IOM) will conduct a survey on victims of human trafficking and illegal migrants in the district.

In the light of the results obtained from this study, it will help to take measures to combat illegal human trafficking.

Executive Director Community Concern Mirza Abdul Shakoor said this in a meeting of District Vigilance/Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Forced Labor Committee Sialkot in DC office committee room chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Labor Tayyab Wirk, Social Welfare Officer Imran Kisana, DEO Literacy Asifa Akram, Assistant Directors Manzoor Hussain, Muhammed Sajid, Chairman Rose Welfare Organization Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Representative FIA Asim Javed, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Muhammed Akram and Child Protection Officer Legal Arif Mehmood Bajwa.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that the administration, related institutions and civil societies have a joint responsibility to raise awareness and awareness among these youth about legal immigration and make the agents and gangs involved in such heinous business accountable to the law.

In the meeting, regarding the payment of fixed wages, social security registration and admission of their children in formal and non-formal educational institutions to the laborers working at brick kilns in Sialkot district and the steps taken by the Labor Department, Punjab Employees Social Security Institute, education and Literacy Department were reviewed.

Related Topics

Business Education Punjab Sialkot Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

3 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.