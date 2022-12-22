IOM to conduct survey on victims of human trafficking

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The International Organization of Migrants (IOM) will conduct a survey on victims of human trafficking and illegal migrants in the district.

In the light of the results obtained from this study, it will help to take measures to combat illegal human trafficking.

Executive Director Community Concern Mirza Abdul Shakoor said this in a meeting of District Vigilance/Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Forced Labor Committee Sialkot in DC office committee room chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Labor Tayyab Wirk, Social Welfare Officer Imran Kisana, DEO Literacy Asifa Akram, Assistant Directors Manzoor Hussain, Muhammed Sajid, Chairman Rose Welfare Organization Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Representative FIA Asim Javed, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Muhammed Akram and Child Protection Officer Legal Arif Mehmood Bajwa.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that the administration, related institutions and civil societies have a joint responsibility to raise awareness and awareness among these youth about legal immigration and make the agents and gangs involved in such heinous business accountable to the law.

In the meeting, regarding the payment of fixed wages, social security registration and admission of their children in formal and non-formal educational institutions to the laborers working at brick kilns in Sialkot district and the steps taken by the Labor Department, Punjab Employees Social Security Institute, education and Literacy Department were reviewed.