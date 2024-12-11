IoU Highlights Empowering Local Communities, Youth To Turn Waste Into Resource
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The Institute of Urbanism (IoU) underscored the significance of instrumental initiatives in empowering local communities and youth to turn waste into a resource
The IoU, in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and supported by Heinrich Böll Stiftung (hbs), held a press conference here at the Islamabad Press Club to showcase the transformative impact of the ‘Waste as a Resource’ initiative, said a press release.
The event opened with remarks from Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Senior Programme Fellow at IoU, who emphasized the critical role of community-driven solutions in achieving sustainable urban development.
He said, “This initiative is instrumental in empowering local communities and youth to turn waste into a resource. Today’s conference reaffirmed our shared commitment to building sustainable cities and fostering environmental stewardship.
Faisal Khan, Programme Coordinator at IoU, presented the innovative framework of the initiative, which integrates community engagement and youth empowerment to address waste management challenges. Community representatives then shared powerful stories of the initiative’s achievements, highlighting how increased community ownership has led to reduced waste and the creation of greener urban spaces.
The event concluded with Q&A session where participants explored the potential for scaling up these efforts to benefit other communities.
The ‘Waste as a Resource’ initiative, supported by Heinrich Böll Stiftung, continues to serve as a model for transforming urban waste management through education, collaboration, and innovation. This partnership is paving the way for cleaner, greener urban spaces and inspiring sustainable change across communities.
