IoU presents panel on untapped potential of converting Waste to Resource

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Institute of Urbanism (IoU) in collaboration with Heinrich Boll Stiftung (HBS) presented a panel titled ‘Circular Economy in Pakistan – The Untapped Potential of Waste to Resource’ at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute’s 26th annual Sustainable Development Conference (SDC).

The panel delved into the challenges and opportunities surrounding waste management in Pakistan, emphasizing the need to transition from a linear model of economy to a circular one.

The esteemed speakers at the event shared valuable insights and perspectives on the critical issue of waste management in the country.

The panel brought together a diverse array of experts including Ms. Mehrunisa Malik, COO of Saaf Suthra Sheher, Ms. Farah Rashid, Sustainability Lead at Engro Foundation, Dr. Bishnu Raj Upreti, Research Director at NCCR and Ms. Li Stephanie Choo from ESCAP explored global trends.

Dr. Ali Malik, Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Youth Program, closed the session, stressing the vital role of youth.

Ayesha Majid, Senior Program Coordinator at the Institute of Urbanism, presented research findings on waste as a resource, offering a comprehensive view of the current landscape.

The research study initially conducted at Islamabad and Lahore cities divulged that 35% of Islamabad residents and only 10.3% in Lahore engage in waste segregation for economic reasons, involving the sale of recyclables to local scrapyards.

Disturbingly, 24% of respondents in Islamabad and 12.3% in Lahore reported resorting to burning waste in their localities.

The research report brings to light the pressing issue of waste management in Pakistan, unveiling an annual production of approximately 50 million metric tons and emphasizing the imperative to embrace sustainable practices.

The findings underscore a clear call for municipal intervention, with residents expressing strong support for waste segregation at the household level if facilitated by the municipality through a multiple bin system.

There is urgent need for businesses to adopt environmentally responsible practices and innovate in waste management for a more sustainable future, said Ms.

Mehrunisa Malik while talking about the challenges and opportunities faced by businesses at both community and policy levels in Pakistan for solid waste management.

Dr. Bishnu Raj Upreti provided insights into the landscape of circular economy in South Asia, particularly in terms of reusing waste.

In addressing Pakistan's waste management challenges, existing private sector entities play a pivotal role in ensuring resource efficiency.

Engro has initiated a comprehensive Circular Plastics program featuring a three-pronged approach. The Circular Plastic pilot unit aims to reduce plastic waste at scale by incubating and investing in financially sustainable, decentralized municipal solid waste pilots.

The Circular Plastics Institute will collaborate with stakeholders to develop an evidence-based pathway toward a zero-plastic waste future.

Additionally, the Circular Plastics Seed Investment Fund will play a crucial role in supporting and investing in circular plastics business models. Ms. Farah Rashid's insights underscored the importance of private sector leadership and collaborative efforts in steering Pakistan towards a circular economy for plastics.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Ali Malik underscored the pivotal role of youth in steering sustainable economic models and urged their active engagement in waste management initiatives to propel the transition towards a circular economy.

Emphasizing the significance of initiatives like the Green Youth Movement, he highlighted the government's role in fostering a green mindset among the youth by offering entrepreneurial opportunities in environmentally conscious sectors.

Dr. Malik's remarks conveyed a call to action, encouraging the younger generation to play a central role in shaping a more sustainable and circular future while showcasing the instrumental role of government support in facilitating green initiatives.

The panel explored key questions, including policy and practice issues hindering the use of waste as a resource, economic growth challenges, and learning from neighbouring countries.