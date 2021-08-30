UrduPoint.com

IP To Install More CCTV Cameras For Transparency, Smooth Functioning In Policing Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police (IP) have decided to install more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at police stations so that transparency and smooth functioning in policing affairs can be ensured.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a police spokespersons said the cameras would be installed at offices of station house officers, Muharrars and lock-ups while these would be directly monitored through control room set up at Safe City also having connectivity with Central Police Office and deputy inspector general (Operations) office.

The recording of these cameras would be available which would help to address complaints against policemen on merit and to improve dealing of police with the public.

This step would be helpful to end the complaints of torture in lock-ups while transparent monitoring to be ensured through it. The IGP said latest technology was being used for transparency in policing affairs and installation of cameras would assist to improve the culture at police stations.

He said police officials including superintendents of police and deputy superintendents of police had been also directed to specify an hour on daily basis for listening to public complaints and enhance meaningful coordination with general public.

He said every official would interact with public and resolve their complaints on priority basis after remaining in coordination with them.

