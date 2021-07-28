IP urges media to avoid publishing unverified news in Noor case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police (IP) Wednesday urged the media to avoid publishing unconfirmed news related to Noor Muqadam case as such acts could affect the investigation process.

The IP spokesperson said some television channels and social media were involved in spreading unverified news having no truth in them.

The spokesperson clarified that United States official had not met with accused Zahir Zakir or police while the parents of accused were being treated as per law.

The police was performing its duties very well and all details would be shared with media after the completion of investigation, the spokesman added.