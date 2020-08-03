UrduPoint.com
IPC Minister Condoles With Kashif Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:30 PM

IPC minister condoles with Kashif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of father of daily Dawn's sports journalist Kashif Abbasi's.

Abbasi's father, who breathed his last in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad on Sunday was laid to rest in his native village in Murree.

The minister in a message condoled with Kashif Abbasi. She prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

